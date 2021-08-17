Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 452,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of TG Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

