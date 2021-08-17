Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Nucor worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Nucor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Nucor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

