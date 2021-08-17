Fivebalance (FBN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $75,605.21 and $1,414.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00062006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.27 or 0.00926153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00164738 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,215,777 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,416,176 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

