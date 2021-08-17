Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $85.25 million and $36.73 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,063.36 or 1.00292854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00886708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.