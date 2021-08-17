Flamingo Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $93.29 million and $37.63 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00135087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00157901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,857.29 or 1.00059933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.04 or 0.00916186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.71 or 0.06898922 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.