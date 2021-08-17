Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Greenridge Global

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Greenridge Global’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

FSI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FSI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 17,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,807. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

