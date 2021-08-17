FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASET opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.