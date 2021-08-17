Flow Trading Up 2.5% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $340.72 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $23.35 or 0.00050851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00055624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00136078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00159744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,869.22 or 1.00041192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.97 or 0.00914629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.90 or 0.06942669 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.