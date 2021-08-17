FlypMe Price Tops $0.0712 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $2,146.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00060986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.86 or 0.00919052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00049688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

