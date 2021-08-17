Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given New $53.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FMTX opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.35. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,547,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,904,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,507,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

