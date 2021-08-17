Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Forma Therapeutics traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 232699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

