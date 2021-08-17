Formation Fi (FORM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.07 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00135713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00157995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,813.15 or 1.00031585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.21 or 0.00917145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.72 or 0.06926989 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

