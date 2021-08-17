Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 9,666 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. United Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $474.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

