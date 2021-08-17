Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

APP traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.57. 2,468,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,172. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.81. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

