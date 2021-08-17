Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 314 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $313,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,119,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

