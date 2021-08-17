Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.