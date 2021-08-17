Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTS. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Fortis by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,778,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $203,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

