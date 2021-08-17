Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $30.21 Million Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF comprises about 9.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned approximately 4.12% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $30,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,847,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 263.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period.

Shares of REZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 46,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.70. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

