Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.45. 2,679,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,864. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

