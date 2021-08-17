Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $7.25 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

RTX traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,667. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

