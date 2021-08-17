Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up approximately 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hubbell worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,859,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.67. The stock had a trading volume of 255,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $208.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

