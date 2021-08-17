Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 58,808 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 10.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.74. 745,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

