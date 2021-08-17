Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 9,706 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 2.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $124.19. The stock had a trading volume of 784,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,812. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.