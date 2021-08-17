Frederick Reichheld Sells 3,702 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total transaction of C$928,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,567,007.60.

Shares of FSV stock traded down C$2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$234.49. 6,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of C$152.00 and a 1 year high of C$240.10. The stock has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 73.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$222.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$236.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

