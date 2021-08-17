FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FreightCar America stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 3,303.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 296,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.96% of FreightCar America worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

