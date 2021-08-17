FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%.
Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
