Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Cormark

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.
TSE:FRII remained flat at $C$2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.88 million and a PE ratio of -25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Freshii has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.31.
About Freshii
