Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Cormark

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

TSE:FRII remained flat at $C$2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.88 million and a PE ratio of -25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Freshii has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.31.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

