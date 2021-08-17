Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FNLPF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.23. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

