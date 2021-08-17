Frontier Trading 33.8% Higher This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $62.29 million and approximately $44.31 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00842310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00100537 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

