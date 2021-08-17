FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 695,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HUGE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 2,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.20. FSD Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

