FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.32. FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 4,280 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter.

