FUD.finance (FUD) Price Reaches $8.66 on Top Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $204,482.41 and $713.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for about $8.66 or 0.00019238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.96 or 0.00837681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00155531 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

