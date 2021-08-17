Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 2,531 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

NYSE WM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.70. 1,295,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.