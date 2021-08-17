Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 3,211 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 401,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 78.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,847 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $193.63. The stock had a trading volume of 839,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

