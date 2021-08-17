Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 3,681 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $157.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $218.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

