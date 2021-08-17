Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 623 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 216,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $397.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

