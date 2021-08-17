Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 1,121 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Linde by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $311.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,281. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $312.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

