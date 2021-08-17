Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA traded down $8.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.74. The stock had a trading volume of 479,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $374.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

