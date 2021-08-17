Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 2,160 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 1.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.80. 615,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,903. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.77. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.40 and a 12 month high of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

