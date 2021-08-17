Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,281. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $117.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.