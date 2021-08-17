Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.54. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

