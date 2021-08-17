Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned 0.06% of First Solar worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. 1,899,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,309. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.