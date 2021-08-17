Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $4.79 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,037 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,983,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,740,000 after acquiring an additional 76,132 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.58. 2,980,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.