Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,516,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.92. The stock has a market cap of $319.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.