Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up about 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

