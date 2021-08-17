Fusion Family Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $105,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after acquiring an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $408.23. 5,177,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

