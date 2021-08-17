Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,509. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26.

