Fusion Family Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,747 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 411,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

