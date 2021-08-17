Fusion Family Wealth LLC Purchases 3,378 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. 9,862,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,927. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

