Fusion Family Wealth LLC Purchases 4,908 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 12.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $81,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 121,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,431,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,947. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

