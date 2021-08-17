Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 65,075 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,075 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 2.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,575 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,431,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 288,886 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

